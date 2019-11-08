Detroit squares up against NC State

Detroit (0-0) vs. North Carolina State (0-1) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays…

Detroit (0-0) vs. North Carolina State (0-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays visit to North Carolina State in an early season matchup. North Carolina State lost 82-81 in overtime loss at home to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Detroit went 11-20 last year and finished eighth in the Horizon.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State held its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.2 points per game last year. The Wolfpack offense put up 88.6 points per contest on their way to a 14-2 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Detroit went 3-9 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

