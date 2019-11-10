DePaul pays visit to Iowa

DePaul (3-0) vs. Iowa (1-0) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Iowa both…

DePaul (3-0) vs. Iowa (1-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Iowa both look to put winning streaks together . DePaul beat Fairleigh Dickinson by 11 in its last outing. Iowa is coming off an 87-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. DePaul went 12-5 against teams outside its conference, while Iowa went 12-1 in such games.

