Denver pays visit to Southeast Mo.

Denver (3-4) vs. Southeast Missouri (2-4)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri faces Denver in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Denver won 65-62 over Cal State Fullerton, while Southeast Missouri fell to Santa Clara on the road, 87-75.

TEAM LEADERS: Ade Murkey and Jase Townsend have led the Pioneers. Murkey is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while Townsend is putting up 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by sophomores Sage Tolbert and Alex Caldwell, who have combined to score 20.8 points per outing.TERRIFIC TOLBERT: Across six games this season, Southeast Missouri’s Tolbert has shot 62.2 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has 25 assists on 68 field goals (36.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Denver has assists on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 24.5 free throws per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

