Delaware St. takes on Georgia

Delaware State (0-2) vs. Georgia (2-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Delaware State in an early season matchup. Delaware State fell 85-74 at Manhattan in its last outing. Georgia is coming off a 95-86 home win against The Citadel in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The prolific Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 steals to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Sahvir Wheeler has paired with Edwards and is putting up 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Hornets are led by John Stansbury, who is averaging 13 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Stansbury has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

CAREFUL BULLDOGS: The diligent Georgia offense has turned the ball over on just 14 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.6 percent of all Delaware State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

