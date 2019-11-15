CSUN pays visit to Richmond

Cal State Northridge (0-3) vs. Richmond (2-0) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge…

Cal State Northridge (0-3) vs. Richmond (2-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge faces Richmond in an early season matchup. Richmond beat Vanderbilt by one point in overtime on Thursday, while Cal State Northridge fell 94-82 to Pepperdine on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond’s Nick Sherod, Blake Francis and Grant Golden have combined to score 52 percent of all Spiders points this season.GIFTED GOMEZ: Terrell Gomez has connected on 56 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the country. The Cal State Northridge defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

