CSU squares up against NC A&T

Charleston Southern (1-0) vs. NC A&T (0-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T faces Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. Charleston Southern blew out Columbia International by 28 at home in its last outing. NC A&T lost 83-50 on the road to UNC Greensboro in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Buccaneers gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 67.5 per contest. NC A&T went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 68.7 points and giving up 79.1 per game in the process.

