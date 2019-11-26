CSU faces Loyola-Chicago in Cayman Islands Classic

Colorado State (3-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (3-3) Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday,…

Colorado State (3-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (3-3)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Loyola of Chicago are set to square off in the Cayman Islands Classic. Loyola of Chicago lost 66-55 to South Florida in its most recent game, while Colorado State fell 78-70 in overtime against New Mexico State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Tate Hall has put up 12 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Rams, Nico Carvacho has averaged 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 13.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Colorado State’s Kris Martin has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ramblers. Loyola of Chicago has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Colorado State has assists on 48 of 73 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

CLAMPING DOWN: Loyola of Chicago’s defense has forced 15.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18.7 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.