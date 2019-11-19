Cruz Jr. scores 22 to lift W. Michigan past Alma 102-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Rafael Cruz Jr. had 22 points with four 3-pointers as Western Michigan easily beat Division III…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Rafael Cruz Jr. had 22 points with four 3-pointers as Western Michigan easily beat Division III Alma 102-56 on Tuesday night.

Cruz was 7 of 10 from the field, 4 of 5 from distance. Michael Flowers had 17 points and six assists for Western Michigan (4-1). B. Artis White added 15 points, making all five of his 3-point shots. Brandon Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos.

Western Michigan is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Cole Kleiver had 18 points for the Scots. Kyle Woodruff added 16 points. Ryan Stevens had six assists.

Western Michigan matches up against Oklahoma State on the road on Friday.

