Creighton meets San Diego St. in Las Vegas Invitational

Creighton (4-1) vs. San Diego State (6-0) Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton (4-1) vs. San Diego State (6-0)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton is set to meet San Diego State in the Las Vegas Invitational. San Diego State earned a 62-49 win over Tennessee State on Monday, while Creighton won 76-67 against North Florida on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Malachi Flynn has averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Aztecs. Yanni Wetzell is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Marcus Zegarowski, who is averaging 18 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists.MIGHTY MARCUS: Zegarowski has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bluejays. San Diego State has 49 assists on 80 field goals (61.3 percent) over its past three outings while Creighton has assists on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MWC teams. The Aztecs have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

