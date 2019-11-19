Columbia goes up against St. John’s

Columbia (1-3) vs. St. John’s (3-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and St.…

Columbia (1-3) vs. St. John’s (3-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and St. John’s look to bounce back from losses. Columbia fell short in a 60-42 game at Virginia in its last outing. St. John’s lost 70-68 loss at home to Vermont in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: St. John’s’ LJ Figueroa has averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Mustapha Heron has put up 18.5 points. For the Lions, Mike Smith has averaged 20 points and 4.8 assists while Randy Brumant has put up 8.8 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has had his hand in 57 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Columbia has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. St. John’s has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Columbia has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent this year. That figure is the 29th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Columbia stands at just 21.3 percent (ranked 296th).

