Colley scores 22 to lead Chicago St. over North Park 79-66

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jace Colley had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago State beat Division III North Park University 79-66 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Johnson had 16 points for Chicago State (3-3). Amir Gholizadeh added 14 points.

Lawrence Pointer had 23 points off the bench for the Vikings. Jacquan Binion added 12 points. Matt Szuba had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago State plays Florida State on the road on Monday.

