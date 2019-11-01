Clemson welcomes Virginia Tech in 2019-20 season opener

Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0, 0-0) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0, 0-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech went 26-9 last year and finished fifth in the ACC, while Clemson ended up 20-14 and finished ninth in the ACC.

LAST TIME: Clemson earned the 59-51 win over Virginia Tech in the teams’ only meeting a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech went 13-8 against in-conference opponents last season. In those 21 games, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game while scoring just 69.7 per outing. Clemson went 9-10 overall in ACC play, scoring 64.7 points and giving up 62.4 per game in the process.

