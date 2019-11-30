Chicago State faces Alabama St. in Emerald Coast Classic

Chicago State (3-5) vs. Alabama State (0-6) Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday,…

Chicago State (3-5) vs. Alabama State (0-6)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State is taking on Alabama State in the Emerald Coast Classic. Alabama State lost 74-56 to Chattanooga in its most recent game, while Chicago State came up short in a 71-62 game against Jacksonville State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alabama State’s Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Leon Daniels has put up 5.7 points. For the Cougars, Xavier Johnson has averaged 16 points while Andrew Lewis has put up 14.1 points.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 22 of 55 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three outings while Chicago State has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is rated second in the WAC with an average of 74.4 possessions per game.

