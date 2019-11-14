Chattanooga goes up against S. Alabama

South Alabama (2-1) vs. Chattanooga (2-1) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays South Alabama…

South Alabama (2-1) vs. Chattanooga (2-1)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays South Alabama in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Chattanooga won on the road against Troy 74-68, while South Alabama fell 70-69 at home to Auburn.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chattanooga’s Matt Ryan has averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 14 points. For the Jaguars, Josh Ajayi has averaged 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds while Andre Fox has put up 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.ACCURATE AJAYI: Ajayi has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

