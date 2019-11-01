Charleston begins 2019-20 campaign against USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (0-0) vs. College of Charleston (0-0) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate (0-0) vs. College of Charleston (0-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals are set to face off as College of Charleston begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. South Carolina Upstate went 6-26 last year and finished 11th in the Big South, while College of Charleston ended up 24-9 and finished third in the CAA.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.3 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 73.9 points per matchup en route to a 10-2 record against non-CAA competition. South Carolina Upstate went 2-9 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

