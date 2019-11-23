Central Ark., Prairie View meet in Riverside

Prairie View (1-5) vs. Central Arkansas (1-5) 2K Classic – Subregional , CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Prairie View (1-5) vs. Central Arkansas (1-5)

2K Classic – Subregional , CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View is set to face Central Arkansas in a postseason game in Riverside. Central Arkansas lost 104-98 in overtime to California Baptist in its most recent game, while Prairie View came up short in an 83-74 game against Georgia State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Chance Ellis and Gerard Andrus have led the Panthers. Ellis has averaged 13.3 points while Andrus has recorded 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Eddy Kayouloud and Hayden Koval, who have combined to score 26.7 points per outing.EXCELLENT ELLIS: Ellis has connected on 46.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Central Arkansas has 36 assists on 64 field goals (56.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Prairie View has assists on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas attempts more free throws per game than any other Southland team. The Bears have averaged 26 foul shots per game this season and 29.3 per game over their last three games.

