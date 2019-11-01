CCU welcomes Campbell in 2019-20 season opener

Campbell (0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts…

Campbell (0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Campbell in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Campbell went 20-13 last year and finished second in the Big South, while Coastal Carolina ended up 17-17 and finished seventh in the Sun Belt.

A YEAR AGO: Coastal Carolina put up 85 and came away with a 10-point win over Campbell when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Fighting Camels gave up 80.2 points per game while scoring 74.5 per matchup. Coastal Carolina went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 78.2 points and giving up 75.2 per game in the process.

