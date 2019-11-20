CCU, Utah meet in Conway

Utah (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-2) Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-2)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is preparing to take on Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Coastal Carolina earned a 93-72 win over Middle Tennessee on Monday, while Utah won 73-69 against Minnesota on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina’s Devante Jones has averaged 15 points and 5.3 assists while Tyrell Gumbs-Frater has put up 16.3 points. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 22.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.DOMINANT DEVANTE: D. Jones has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 98.3 points per game.

