CCSU welcomes Hartford in 2019-20 season opener

Hartford (0-0) vs. Central Connecticut (0-0)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state schools are set to square off as Central Connecticut opens the season by hosting the Hartford Hawks. Hartford went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the America East, while Central Connecticut ended up 11-20 and finished 10th in the NEC.

LAST TIME: Central Connecticut got a 7-point win over Hartford when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Hawks gave up 76.4 points per game while scoring 72.6 per outing. Central Connecticut went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 72.3 points and allowing 80.1 per game in the process.

