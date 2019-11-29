CCSU goes up against UMass Lowell

Central Connecticut (0-7) vs. UMass Lowell (3-5) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut…

Central Connecticut (0-7) vs. UMass Lowell (3-5)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut faces UMass Lowell in a non-conference matchup. UMass Lowell beat Brown by 12 points at home on Tuesday, while Central Connecticut fell 82-52 to Columbia on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 15 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Blue Devils, Greg Outlaw has averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jamir Reed has put up 6.9 points.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Lutete has connected on 39.6 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last three road games, scoring 49.7 points, while allowing 88.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. UMass Lowell has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Connecticut has assists on 25 of 53 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an average of 72.6 points per game.

