CCSU, Columbia meet in Uncasville

Columbia (1-5) vs. Central Connecticut (0-6) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Columbia (1-5) vs. Central Connecticut (0-6)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Central Connecticut are set to square off in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Central Connecticut lost 81-49 to Vermont in its most recent game, while Columbia fell 87-63 against Rider in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Mike Smith is averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the charge for the Lions. Ike Nweke is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of eight points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging nine points and 4.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Smith has been directly responsible for 57 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Columbia’s Killingsworth has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 32 over his last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Central Connecticut has an assist on 27 of 49 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Columbia has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia as a collective unit has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams.

