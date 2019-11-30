Home » NCAA Basketball » Carter Jr. scores 26…

Carter Jr. scores 26 points, carries Navy past Brown 76-56

The Associated Press

November 30, 2019, 7:06 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points and Navy defeated Brown 76-56 on Saturday.

Cam Davis added 24 points for the Midshipmen (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.

Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.

Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.

