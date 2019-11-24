Campbell plays host to Jacksonville

Jacksonville (3-4) vs. Campbell (3-1) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville (3-4) vs. Campbell (3-1)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell goes up against Jacksonville in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville came up short in a 96-94 overtime game at home to Western Carolina on Thursday. Campbell is coming off an 87-73 win at The Citadel on Nov. 16.

TEAM LEADERS: Campbell’s Cory Gensler has averaged 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Ja’Cor Nelson has put up 11.8 points, five rebounds and 2.8 steals. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 11.4 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Aamahne Santos has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 assists.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Camels. Campbell has 53 assists on 102 field goals (52 percent) over its past three games while Jacksonville has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Jacksonville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

