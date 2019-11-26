California Baptist hosts SD

South Dakota (5-1) vs. California Baptist (3-3) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

South Dakota (5-1) vs. California Baptist (3-3)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and California Baptist look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses in their last game. California Baptist lost 69-60 at home to Georgia State on Saturday, while South Dakota fell 77-56 at Arkansas on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah has averaged 15 points, five rebounds and 6.3 assists while Ferron Flavors Jr. has put up 15.7 points. For the Coyotes, Tyler Hagedorn has averaged 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Stanley Umude has put up 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. Acquaah has 20 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has an assist on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) across its past three outings while South Dakota has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.