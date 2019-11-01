California Baptist hosts Jackson St. in season opener

Jackson State (0-0) vs. California Baptist (0-0) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist…

Jackson State (0-0) vs. California Baptist (0-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State went 13-19 last year and finished fourth in the SWAC, while California Baptist ended up 16-15 and finished fifth in the WAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State went 2-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Tigers gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 60.3 per contest. California Baptist went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 77.7 points and giving up 76 per game in the process.

