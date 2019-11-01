Cal gets 2019-20 season underway against Pepperdine

Pepperdine (0-0) vs. Cal (0-0) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs…

Pepperdine (0-0) vs. Cal (0-0)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to meet as Cal begins the season by hosting the Pepperdine Waves. Pepperdine went 16-18 last year and finished eighth in the WCC, while Cal ended up 8-23 and finished 12th in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine went 6-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Waves gave up 75.9 points per game while scoring 78.2 per contest. Cal went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 77.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.