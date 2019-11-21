C. Michigan looks to remain undefeated

Trinity Christian vs. Central Michigan (4-0) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan…

Trinity Christian vs. Central Michigan (4-0)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA member Trinity Christian. Central Michigan is coming off a 115-58 home win over Siena Heights in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dallas Morgan has averaged 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Chippewas, while David DiLeo has accounted for 19 points per game.DALLAS FROM DISTANCE: Through four games, Central Michigan’s Dallas Morgan has connected on 46.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Chippewas scored 82.4 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.