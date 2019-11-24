BYU faces UCLA in Maui Invitational

Brigham Young (3-2) vs. UCLA (4-1) Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brigham Young (3-2) vs. UCLA (4-1)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young is set to face off against UCLA in the Maui Invitational. UCLA lost 88-78 to Hofstra on Thursday, while Brigham Young came up short in a 72-68 overtime game against Boise State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: UCLA’s Jalen Hill has averaged 15.2 points and nine rebounds while Chris Smith has put up 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Cougars, Jake Toolson has averaged 16 points and 4.4 rebounds while TJ Haws has put up 12 points.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 45.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Brigham Young’s Haws has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 16 percent of them, and is 3 for 18 over his past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. UCLA has 46 assists on 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its previous three games while Brigham Young has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA attempts more free throws per game than any other Pac-12 team. The Bruins have averaged 26.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.