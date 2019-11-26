Burk, IUPUI visit Southern

IUPUI (2-4) vs. Southern (2-4) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

IUPUI (2-4) vs. Southern (2-4)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Marcus Burk and IUPUI will battle Micah Bradford and Southern. Burk has scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.2 over his last five games. Bradford is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Burk is averaging 23 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for IUPUI. Jaylen Minnett is also a key contributor, producing 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Southern has been led by Bradford, who is averaging 10.5 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The IUPUI offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than IUPUI. Southern has 49 assists on 103 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three contests while IUPUI has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game. The Jaguars have averaged 86 points per game over their last three games.

