Buffalo goes for first win vs Nazareth College

Nazareth College vs. Buffalo (0-1)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls are set to battle the Golden Flyers of Division III Nazareth College. Buffalo lost 68-63 loss at home to Dartmouth in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo went 12-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bulls offense put up 82.5 points per matchup across those 14 games.

