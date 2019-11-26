Bucknell, Yale meet in Kissimmee

Yale (4-3) vs. Bucknell (3-4) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Bucknell…

Yale (4-3) vs. Bucknell (3-4)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Bucknell are set to square off in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Bucknell earned a 77-70 win over Seattle in its most recent game, while Yale won easily 73-51 against Western Michigan in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Bucknell’s Jimmy Sotos, Bruce Moore and Andrew Funk have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 32.8 percent of them, and is 13 of 34 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Bucknell has 32 assists on 71 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Yale has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.3 percent, the sixth-best mark in the country. Bucknell has allowed opponents to shoot 46.8 percent from the field through seven games (ranked 302nd).

