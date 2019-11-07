Home » NCAA Basketball » BU goes for first…

BU goes for first win vs SUNY Poly

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 3:30 PM

SUNY Poly vs. Boston University (0-1)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers are set to battle the Wildcats of Division III SUNY Poly. Boston University lost 72-67 loss at home against Northeastern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers put up 69 points per contest in those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up