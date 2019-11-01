Bryant welcomes Brown in 2019-20 season opener

Brown (0-0) vs. Bryant (0-0) Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Two Rhode Island…

Brown (0-0) vs. Bryant (0-0)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two Rhode Island schools are set to face off as Bryant gets its 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Brown Bears. Brown went 20-12 last year and finished fourth in the Ivy League, while Bryant ended up 10-20 and finished eighth in the NEC.

PREVIOUSLY: Brown put up 84 points and won by 24 over Bryant when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown went 11-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 16 games, the Bears gave up a mere 69.6 points per game while scoring 74.8 per outing. Bryant went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.7 points and allowing 81.5 per game in the process.

