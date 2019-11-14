Bryant takes on Northern Vermont-Lyndon

Northern Vermont-Lyndon vs. Bryant (2-2) Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs…

Northern Vermont-Lyndon vs. Bryant (2-2)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs are set to battle the Hornets of Division III Northern Vermont-Lyndon. Bryant is coming off a 69-44 road win against St. Peter’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Adam Grant has averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this year for Bryant. Complementing Grant is Michael Green III, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.GREEN LIGHT FOR GRANT: Through four games, Bryant’s Adam Grant has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 67.7 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.