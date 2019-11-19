Bryant puts streak on line vs Drexel

Bryant (4-2) vs. Drexel (2-3) John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its…

Bryant (4-2) vs. Drexel (2-3)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Drexel. Bryant is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Drexel lost 82-67 to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Drexel’s James Butler has averaged 14.2 points and 12.2 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 9.6 points and 5.2 assists. For the Bulldogs, Adam Grant has averaged 19.8 points while Patrick Harding has put up 6.7 points and 12.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dragons. Drexel has 36 assists on 68 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three outings while Bryant has assists on 57 of 96 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a collective unit has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

