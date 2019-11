Brown, Smith lead Murray St. over Southern Illinois 79-66

The Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 18 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers beat Southern Illinois 79-66 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Smith added 14 points for the Racers. Chico Carter Jr. chipped in 13, KJ Williams scored 13 and Darnell Cowart had 12. Williams also had 10 rebounds.

Aaron Cook had 16 points for the Salukis (2-4), who have lost four consecutive games. Eric McGill added 11 points and six rebounds. Ronnie Suggs had 10 points and six rebounds.

Murray State (3-1) plays La Salle on Monday. Southern Illinois plays NC Central at home next Tuesday.

