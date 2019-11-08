Bradley plays host to IUPUI

IUPUI (0-1) vs. Bradley (0-1) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Bradley look to…

IUPUI (0-1) vs. Bradley (0-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Bradley look to bounce back from losses. IUPUI came up short in an 80-47 game at Butler on Wednesday. Bradley lost 86-81 to Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday.

A YEAR AGO: IUPUI put up 85 points and won by 12 over Bradley when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Jaguars gave up 73 points per game while scoring 74.7 per contest. Bradley went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and allowing 69.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.