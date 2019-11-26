Bradley, Kansas State meet in Fort Myers

Kansas State (4-1) vs. Bradley (4-2) Fort Myers Tip-Off , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m.…

Kansas State (4-1) vs. Bradley (4-2)

Fort Myers Tip-Off , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Bradley will meet in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bradley lost 78-51 to Northwestern in its most recent game, while Kansas State fell 63-59 against Pittsburgh in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Juniors Cartier Diarra and Xavier Sneed have led the Wildcats. Diarra has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists while Sneed has put up 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Elijah Childs and Darrell Brown, who are averaging 13 and 13.7 points, respectively.

KEY FACILITATOR: Diarra has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Bradley has an assist on 41 of 64 field goals (64.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

