Boise State plays Oregon

Boise State (1-0) vs. Oregon (1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Oregon both look to put winning streaks together .

LAST SEASON: These programs faced each other twice during the 2018-19 campaign, with Oregon sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon held its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.9 points per game last season. The Ducks offense put up 70.7 points per contest on their way to an 11-5 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Boise State went 4-8 against non-conference teams last season.

