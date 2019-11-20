Berhow carries N. Iowa over Cornell College 88-66

The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow had 20 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Cornell College 88-66 on Wednesday night.

James Betz had 16 points for Northern Iowa which earned its sixth consecutive victory to open the season. AJ Green added 15 points. Spencer Haldeman had 11 points for the home team.

Marcus Quirk had 12 points for the Rams, a Division III team. Devin Davis added 11 points. Jordan Magnani had 10 points.

Northern Iowa takes on West Virginia on Tuesday.

