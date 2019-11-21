Benjamin leads late push; UAB beats Mount St. Mary’s 58-51

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points that included the last seven points of the game to…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points that included the last seven points of the game to push UAB past Mount St. Mary’s 58-51 on Wednesday night.

The game was tied 51-51 with 1:45 to play before Benjamin made a 3-pointer and made four free throws to seal it.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points and Will Butler added nine points and nine rebounds for the Blazers (3-1), who outrebounded the Mountaineers 43-29 while grabbing a season-high 18 offensive boards.

Jalen Gibbs scored 15 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s (1-4). Nana Opoku added 13 points and Malik Jefferson had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Chong Qui hit consecutive jumpers that tied the game at 51.

UAB hosts Lamar on Tuesday.

Mount St. Mary’s plays at Kentucky on Friday.

