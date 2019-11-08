BC squares up against USF

Boston College (1-0) vs. South Florida (1-0) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and…

Boston College (1-0) vs. South Florida (1-0)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and South Florida both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Boston College went 9-3 against schools outside its conference, while South Florida went 15-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.