BC faces DePaul

DePaul (5-0) vs. Boston College (4-1) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul…

DePaul (5-0) vs. Boston College (4-1)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Boston College both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories in their last game. Boston College earned a 72-68 win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday, while DePaul emerged with a 75-54 blowout win over Cornell on Saturday.

.POTENT PAUL: Paul Reed has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. Boston College has an assist on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three contests while DePaul has assists on 48 of 88 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: DePaul has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big East teams.

