Bama squares off against FAU

Florida Atlantic (1-1) vs. Alabama (0-1) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Alabama…

Florida Atlantic (1-1) vs. Alabama (0-1)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Alabama look to bounce back from losses. Florida Atlantic fell 74-60 at Miami on Friday. Alabama lost 81-80 loss at home against Penn on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Florida Atlantic’s Madiaw Niang, Michael Forrest and Jaylen Sebree have collectively scored 26 percent of all Owls points this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Cornelius Taylor has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida Atlantic went 6-5 against schools outside its conference, while Alabama went 9-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.