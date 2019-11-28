Awosika, CS Fullerton host Denver

Denver (2-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-3) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Denver (2-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-3)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jase Townsend and Denver will battle Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton. The sophomore Townsend is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Awosika, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Awosika has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three games while Denver has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Titans have averaged 18.5 foul shots per game this season.

