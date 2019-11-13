Home » NCAA Basketball » Austin scores 28 points…

Austin scores 28 points in 102-64 Samford win

The Associated Press

November 13, 2019, 9:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Austin scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and Samford rolled past Division II-member Virginia-Wise 102-64 on Wednesday night.

Robert Allen added 20 points and Deandre Thomas had 15 with six assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye scored 14 points.

Cameron Whiteside and Chance Sheffey scored 12 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who trailed 44-27 at halftime.

Samford next plays at North Alabama on Saturday.

