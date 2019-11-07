Auburn hosts Davidson

Davidson (0-0) vs. Auburn (1-0) Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Auburn in an…

Davidson (0-0) vs. Auburn (1-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Auburn in an early season matchup. Auburn is coming off an 83-74 win at home over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. Davidson went 24-10 last year and finished second in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Davidson went 8-5 against schools outside its conference, while Auburn went 13-3 in such games.

