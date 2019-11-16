ASU goes up against Rider

Rider (2-0) vs. Arizona State (1-1) Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider and Arizona State…

Rider (2-0) vs. Arizona State (1-1)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and Arizona State both look to put winning streaks together . Rider easily beat Delaware State by 27 on the road on Nov. 11. Arizona State is coming off a 90-49 home win against Central Connecticut on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Rob Edwards is averaging 21.5 points to lead the way for the Sun Devils. Complementing Edwards is Remy Martin, who is accounting for 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Broncs have been led by Frederick Scott, who is averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 46.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 28 free throws per game.

