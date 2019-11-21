ASU faces St. John’s in Uncasville

Arizona State (2-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30…

Arizona State (2-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and St. John’s will meet in a postseason game in Uncasville. St. John’s earned an 82-63 win over Columbia on Wednesday, while Arizona State won easily 92-55 against Rider on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: St. John’s’ LJ Figueroa has averaged 16.6 points and six rebounds while Mustapha Heron has put up 17.8 points. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Jaelen House has put up 13.7 points and three steals.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING STATE: Arizona State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.9 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

