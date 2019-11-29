Armstrong, Texas Southern host Lamar

Lamar (4-3) vs. Texas Southern (1-5) Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Lamar (4-3) vs. Texas Southern (1-5)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as T.J. Atwood and Lamar will take on Tyrik Armstrong and Texas Southern. Atwood has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Armstrong is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Eden Ewing and Justin Hopkins have combined to account for 57 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 47 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Armstrong has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cardinals. Texas Southern has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Lamar has assists on 18 of 65 field goals (27.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 17th among Division I teams. Texas Southern has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 323rd, nationally).

